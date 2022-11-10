Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 324 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after buying an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

