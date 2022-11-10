MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.90 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $20.95 or 0.00122064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $92.05 million and $5.90 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.66266113 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,736,356.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

