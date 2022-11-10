MetisDAO Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $21.13 or 0.00122384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $92.85 million and $7.99 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,279.28 or 1.00060438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00240139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.66266113 USD and is down -14.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $8,736,356.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

