MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,548,000 after acquiring an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 3.3 %

MET traded up $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,778. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MetLife

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

