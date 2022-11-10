MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.62-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.72 million.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,655 shares of company stock valued at $723,794. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

