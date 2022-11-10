MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.08

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $548.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

