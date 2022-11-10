Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $865-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million. Mister Car Wash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.57.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE MCW traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. 4,375,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 5.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.