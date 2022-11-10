Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $865.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $870.66 million.
Mister Car Wash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MCW traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,528. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash
In related news, VP Casey Penn Lindsay sold 142,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $1,240,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
