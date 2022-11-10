Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.49-$4.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
MITSY stock traded up $30.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $542.76. 1,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.