Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.49-$4.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MITSY stock traded up $30.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $542.76. 1,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $577.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

