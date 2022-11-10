Mizuho Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $166.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $166.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

NYSE MAA traded up $10.35 on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 14,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

