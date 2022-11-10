Mizuho Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $88.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

ONE Gas Stock Up 3.7 %

OGS stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

Insider Activity

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,585,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

