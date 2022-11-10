Mizuho Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $88.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $90.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.
ONE Gas Stock Up 3.7 %
OGS stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. 3,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.
Insider Activity
In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at about $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after purchasing an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,585,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
