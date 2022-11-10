Mizuho Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $119.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $136.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.30. 16,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

