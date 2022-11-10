Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.00 million-$244.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.25 million. Model N also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.90-$0.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Model N Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MODN traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.03. 33,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,073. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,236.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $83,081.25. Following the sale, the executive now owns 143,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $44,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,236.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

