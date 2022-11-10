Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.27

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 148778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,614,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,463 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.