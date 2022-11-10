Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 384.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 92 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $858,876.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares in the company, valued at $112,834,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $858,876.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,834,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,990 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.88.

MPWR stock opened at $343.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.