MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

Shares of MONOY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 1,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,636. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $23.89.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

