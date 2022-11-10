Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $172.42 million and approximately $16.70 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00069540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005640 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,474,087 coins and its circulating supply is 431,026,979 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

