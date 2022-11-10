Moonbeam Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $169.18 million and $14.31 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002286 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00087421 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00069446 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001799 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012865 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00024793 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001383 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005663 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000277 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,543,165 coins and its circulating supply is 431,085,255 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.
