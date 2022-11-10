Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $45.57 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

