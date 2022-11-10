Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in October

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
About Moovly Media
