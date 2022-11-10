Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in October

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday. Moovly Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

About Moovly Media

(Get Rating)

Read More

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Moovly API to add video production to platforms, products, and services; Video Automator to automate the production of videos, as well as to create videos for their customers, products, and services automatically; WordPress plugin to personalize and automate video content; and mobile app to upload video clips, images, and sound files directly to Moovly Studio library.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.