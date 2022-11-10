Morgan Stanley Cuts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $13.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $24,351,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $12,538,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,776,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after purchasing an additional 756,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

