Morgan Stanley Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $44.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 1,364.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 603,967 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,627,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $22,099,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 336,741 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.