Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of MOS opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

