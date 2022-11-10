Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $4,682,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 541.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

