Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 5,900.0% in October

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRPLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,625. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. Mr Price Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

