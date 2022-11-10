M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $1,803,211. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $165.94 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.53.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.