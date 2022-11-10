MUSE ENT NFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $101,769.24 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $424.21 million and approximately $101,769.24 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.00579395 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.36 or 0.30179759 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000325 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.5027382 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,667.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.