MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 78,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MVO stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

