NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

