NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

Separately, StockNews.com cut NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. State Street Corp boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 249.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 165.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NACCO Industries during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

