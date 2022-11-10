Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

