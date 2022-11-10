Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as low as $23.90. Naspers shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 200,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Investec raised Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%.

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.

