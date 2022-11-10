Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.91

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as low as $23.90. Naspers shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 200,862 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Investec raised Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
Naspers Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.
Naspers Dividend Announcement
About Naspers
Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms; and offers eMAG platform for online food and grocery delivery network.
Further Reading
