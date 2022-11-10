Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Natera Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

