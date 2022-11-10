National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.78

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous final dividend of $0.67.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

