National Bankshares Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.75.

TSE:POW traded up C$0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.87. 1,083,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.16. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$43.45. The company has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

