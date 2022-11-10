National Grid (LON:NG.L) PT Set at GBX 1,150 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NG.L has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($12.32) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($11.74) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,173.78. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($14.23).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.