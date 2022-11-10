National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 116.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

NYSE:NHI opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 27.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

