National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65 – $0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 – $2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.77 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.67 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.