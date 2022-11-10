Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 689,288 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

