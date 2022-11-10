Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKQ traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 45,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,166. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $88.39.

