Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 1,253,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979,040. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.