Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 14,794 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 46,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,871. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

