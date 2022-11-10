Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 735,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000. Symbotic comprises 8.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Symbotic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 9.1 %

SYM traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.05. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

Symbotic Profile

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock worth $1,352,282 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

