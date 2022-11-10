Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) & Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million 21.18 -$152.68 million ($0.93) -4.30 Netlist $142.35 million 2.87 $4.83 million $0.01 175.18

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navitas Semiconductor and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 214.29%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Netlist.

Summary

Netlist beats Navitas Semiconductor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

