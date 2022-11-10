Nayda Rivera Sells 20,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nayda Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 8th, Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $77,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 12th, Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 453,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

