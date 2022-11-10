Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $22.79 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00006626 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $22.79 million and $7.84 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 43.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00579827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.72 or 0.30202268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,652,888 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

