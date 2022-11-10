NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at SVB Leerink

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoGenomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

