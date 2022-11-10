Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

NLTX stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.