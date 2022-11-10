Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) PT Raised to $10.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Neuronetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

