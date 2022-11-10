New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NFE. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,393,000 after acquiring an additional 158,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 226,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.