New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on NFE. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
